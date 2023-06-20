Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after buying an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after buying an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of MDT opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 96.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Articles
