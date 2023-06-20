Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Boosted by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $88.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,298. The firm has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.62. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

