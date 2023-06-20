Metahero (HERO) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $23.67 million and approximately $248,574.84 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003354 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000522 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015173 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.