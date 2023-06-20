MetaMUI 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $107,071.31 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $60.00 million and approximately $107,071.31 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

