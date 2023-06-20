MetaMUI Price Up 2.3% This Week (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $58.02 million and approximately $110,967.45 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

