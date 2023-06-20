Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.23% of Methanex worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Methanex Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ MEOH traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.60. 45,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Methanex’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Methanex Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.