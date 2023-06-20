MetisDAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.16 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $19.73 or 0.00069776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $88.13 million and $2.16 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018424 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,263.88 or 0.99945894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002315 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.10750525 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,824,335.99 traded over the last 24 hours."

