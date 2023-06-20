Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Raised by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,206 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,894.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $4,102,320 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

