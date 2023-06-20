Midas (MIDAS) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Midas token can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00005018 BTC on exchanges. Midas has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $81.20 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Midas Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.35967591 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

