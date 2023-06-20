Moonriver Price Tops $5.18 on Top Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00018376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $36.40 million and $1.92 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,844,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,025,032 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

