MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct makes up approximately 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.84. 38,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,138. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $98.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

