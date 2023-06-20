M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.58.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE MTB opened at $123.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.14.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after buying an additional 3,945,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after buying an additional 55,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

