MU Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for about 4.0% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $235.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.43 and its 200-day moving average is $236.22. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

