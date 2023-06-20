MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,800 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises approximately 4.3% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after buying an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

