MVL (MVL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $563,301.99

MVL (MVL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. MVL has a market cap of $62.38 million and $563,301.99 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MVL

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,852,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

