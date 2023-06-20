MVL (MVL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $61.80 Million

MVL (MVL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. MVL has a market cap of $61.80 million and approximately $647,623.45 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MVL has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MVL Token Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,852,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

