My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 348 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $75.40. 2,108,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,217,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.