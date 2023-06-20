My Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $71.59. 337,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

