My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 69,488 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,858. The company has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.91 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.