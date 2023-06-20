My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.89. 660,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,240. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

