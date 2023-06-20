My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 166 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,915. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

