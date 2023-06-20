My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 816 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.32. The company had a trading volume of 499,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,160. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.65.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

