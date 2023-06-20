My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 364 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.64. The stock had a trading volume of 723,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $355.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

