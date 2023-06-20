National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Down 3.1 %

NCMI stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 4,022.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 481,996 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 22.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 254,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 81,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Articles

