National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.
National CineMedia Stock Down 3.1 %
NCMI stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 4,022.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 481,996 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 22.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 254,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 81,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
