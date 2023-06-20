Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
