Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JSM stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. 17,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,345. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

