NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $1.15 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $35.11 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00004619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00031915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 922,740,485 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

