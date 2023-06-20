New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GBR opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 million, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 66.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

