NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) PT Raised to GBX 6,500

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 6,150 ($78.69) to GBX 6,500 ($83.17) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($83.17) to GBX 7,000 ($89.57) in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($78.06) to GBX 6,400 ($81.89) in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NEXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,835.71.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NXGPF remained flat at $84.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average of $73.13. NEXT has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $84.10.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

