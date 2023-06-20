Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.00 and last traded at C$8.20, with a volume of 262904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.94.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$556.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

About Nexus Industrial REIT

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

