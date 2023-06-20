Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NDSN. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.11. The company had a trading volume of 360,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,713. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.85.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 1,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

