Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.57) to GBX 4,720 ($60.40) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,700 ($47.34) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.74) to GBX 3,850 ($49.26) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,964.44.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $173.46 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $194.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

