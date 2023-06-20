Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,280 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $164.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

