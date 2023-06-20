Norway Savings Bank Acquires 530 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.18. The stock had a trading volume of 532,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.