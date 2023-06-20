Norway Savings Bank Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $113.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,265. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $123.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

