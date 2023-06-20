Norway Savings Bank Cuts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.8% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.87.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $6.96 on Tuesday, hitting $239.57. 2,464,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $247.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.