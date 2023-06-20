Norway Savings Bank Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.74. 19,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,007. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

