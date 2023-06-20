Norway Savings Bank Has $1.50 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 69.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 50.0% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $3.74 on Tuesday, reaching $109.85. 2,751,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,269. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.24 and a 200 day moving average of $119.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

