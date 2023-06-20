Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Darlene Noci Sells 1,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $45,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $127,920.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $115,800.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $79,770.00.

NUVL traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $43.78. 242,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,798. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

