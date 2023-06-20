NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $472.00 to $500.00. The stock traded as high as $439.90 and last traded at $439.36, with a volume of 40781386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $426.92.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.87 and its 200-day moving average is $247.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

