NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $500.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $382.43.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $426.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.99. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $437.21.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

