O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $9.16 Million Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Warrior Met Coal comprises approximately 4.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Warrior Met Coal worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.53. 91,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.16% and a net margin of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading

