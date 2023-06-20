O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Purchases 324 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Stepan accounts for 2.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Stepan by 2,869.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 74.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of Stepan stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,898. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.83. Stepan has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.23). Stepan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

In other Stepan news, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $372,146.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,983 shares of company stock worth $748,034. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

