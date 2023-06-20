Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $284.66 million and $12.49 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.91 or 0.06337224 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00042816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00031026 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04709398 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $10,152,203.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

