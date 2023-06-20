Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,074 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,079,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,836,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.