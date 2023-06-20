Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $331.00 at Bank of America

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $326.00 to $331.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
ODFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $334.55.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $325.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.70 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.23.
Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $302,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after purchasing an additional 425,324 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 35,488.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 283,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 282,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.