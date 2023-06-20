OLIO Financial Planning Acquires 75,709 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OLIO Financial Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. 2,596,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,196,738. The company has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

