Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

