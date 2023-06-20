Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 102,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Orogen Royalties Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30.
About Orogen Royalties
Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orogen Royalties (EMRRF)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Orogen Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orogen Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.