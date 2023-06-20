Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $125.40

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.40 and last traded at $124.43, with a volume of 151523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.92.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,993 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

